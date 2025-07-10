One REIT Announces New Bond Issuance Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

One REIT. Inc. ( (JP:3290) ) has shared an announcement.

One REIT, Inc. has announced a comprehensive resolution to issue domestic unsecured investment corporation bonds, with a maximum aggregate amount of 3,000 million yen, from July 10, 2025, to August 31, 2025. The funds raised will be used to repay existing borrowings and redeem investment corporation bonds, potentially impacting the company’s financial stability and market operations.

One REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust based in Tokyo, Japan, focusing on managing and issuing investment corporation bonds. The company operates within the financial sector, particularly in real estate investment, and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

