One Health Group PLC to Announce Interim Results and Host Investor Presentation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from One Health Group PLC ( (GB:OHGR) ) is now available.

One Health Group PLC announced it will release its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2025 on 1 December 2025. The company will hold an online investor presentation to discuss these results, key achievements, and future outlook. This announcement highlights One Health’s continued growth and strategic focus on addressing under-supplied NHS patient needs, which may strengthen its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about One Health Group PLC

One Health Group PLC is an independent provider of NHS-funded surgical procedures, focusing on areas with high population density and low private medical insurance coverage. The company operates through a network of community-based outreach clinics and surgical locations, offering services in orthopaedics, spine, general surgery, gynaecology, and recently urology. It collaborates with NHS consultants and professionals, providing care to patients in regions like Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, and Leicestershire.

Average Trading Volume: 7,458

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

See more insights into OHGR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue