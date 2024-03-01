ONE Gas Executives to Present at Upcoming Conferences

The latest update is out from ONE Gas (OGS).

ONE Gas is set to engage with the investment community at two upcoming conferences, the BofA Securities Power, Utilities and Clean Energy Conference and the Morgan Stanley Energy and Power Conference, taking place in New York City on March 4 and 5, 2024, respectively. Senior executives Christopher Sighinolfi and Curtis Dinan will lead a series of meetings at these events. Presentation materials will be made available on the company’s website for interested parties.

