Ondo InsurTech Partners with Westfield Insurance for LeakBot Deployment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Ondo InsurTech Plc ( (GB:ONDO) ) has shared an update.

Ondo InsurTech Plc has announced a partnership with Westfield Insurance to deploy 10,000 LeakBot devices in Ohio, Indiana, and Pennsylvania. This initiative is part of Westfield’s investment in proactive claims prevention, aiming to enhance customer experience by detecting and addressing water leaks early, thereby reducing loss costs.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ONDO) stock is a Hold with a £31.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ondo InsurTech Plc stock, see the GB:ONDO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ONDO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ONDO is a Neutral.

Ondo InsurTech Plc’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance, which is a major concern due to negative profitability and high leverage. Technical analysis provides a neutral outlook, while valuation metrics highlight ongoing financial challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:ONDO stock, click here.

More about Ondo InsurTech Plc

Ondo InsurTech Plc is a leading provider of claims prevention technology for home insurers, focusing on the global scale-up of LeakBot, which prevents water damage claims. Water damage is the largest cause of home insurance claims, and LeakBot is a patented solution that notifies customers of leaks and provides expert assistance. Ondo partners with 25 insurance carriers in Europe and the USA and holds the London Stock Exchange Green Economy Mark.

Average Trading Volume: 574,902

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £40.18M

Learn more about ONDO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue