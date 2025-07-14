Ondine Biomedical’s Steriwave Gains Traction in Surgical Infection Prevention

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Ondine Biomedical, Inc. ( (GB:OBI) ) is now available.

Ondine Biomedical Inc. reports a growing adoption of its Steriwave® light-activated antimicrobial therapy across various surgical specialties in the UK and Canada to reduce surgical site infections (SSIs). Steriwave is being used for nasal decolonization before major surgeries, offering a fast-acting, resistance-free alternative to current standards like mupirocin. The therapy is non-invasive, effective immediately, and allows the nasal microbiome to recover quickly. With its use expanding in major hospitals and ongoing clinical trials in the US, Steriwave is positioned to significantly impact infection prevention practices and enhance patient safety.

More about Ondine Biomedical, Inc.

Ondine Biomedical Inc. is a Canadian life sciences company specializing in light-activated antimicrobial therapies, known as photodisinfection, for preventing and treating infections, including those caused by multidrug-resistant organisms. The company has a range of investigational products based on its proprietary technology, with approvals in several countries and ongoing clinical trials in the US.

