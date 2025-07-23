OncoSil Medical Announces Key Leadership Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

OncoSil Medical Ltd ( (AU:OSL) ) has provided an update.

OncoSil Medical Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Nathan Kim-liung Jong as Company Secretary and the appointment of Ms. Olga Smejkalova to the role, effective immediately. Ms. Smejkalova brings extensive experience in corporate governance and compliance, which is expected to enhance the company’s operations. This change in leadership is poised to strengthen OncoSil’s industry positioning as it continues to commercialize its innovative cancer treatment technology.

More about OncoSil Medical Ltd

OncoSil Medical Limited is a company focused on developing cancer treatment devices, specifically the OncoSil™ brachytherapy device. This device is a significant advancement in the treatment of locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer, a condition with a poor prognosis due to late-stage diagnosis. The device delivers targeted treatment through intratumoural placement of Phosphorous-32, used in conjunction with chemotherapy. It has received breakthrough device designation in the EU, UK, and US, and is approved for sale in over 30 countries, with commercial treatments already initiated in several regions.

Average Trading Volume: 43,946

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$22.31M

See more data about OSL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue