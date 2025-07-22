OncoSil Completes Recruitment for Pivotal Pancreatic Cancer Trial

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

OncoSil Medical Ltd ( (AU:OSL) ) has provided an update.

OncoSil Medical Ltd has successfully completed patient recruitment for its TRIPP-FFX clinical trial, a significant milestone in its clinical development strategy. The trial evaluates the safety and efficacy of the OncoSil™ device combined with FOLFIRINOX chemotherapy in patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer. This achievement accelerates the device’s clinical development and supports its broader adoption. Data from the study is expected in early 2026, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and offering new therapeutic options for pancreatic cancer treatment.

More about OncoSil Medical Ltd

OncoSil Medical Ltd is a global medical device company specializing in interventional oncology. The company focuses on improving cancer treatment outcomes by using targeted intratumoral placement of Phosphorus-32 (32P) microparticles alongside chemotherapy. Their flagship product, the OncoSil™ device, is designed for treating unresectable locally advanced pancreatic cancer and has received CE Marking approval, allowing marketing in the EU and UK. It is approved for sale in over 30 countries, including the European Union, United Kingdom, Türkiye, and Israel.

Average Trading Volume: 44,761

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$22.21M

