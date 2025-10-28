Oncolytics Biotech Reports Promising Anal Cancer Data with Pelareorep

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Oncolytics Biotech ( (ONCY) ) has shared an update.

On October 28, 2025, Oncolytics Biotech announced updated results from their GOBLET study, showing that the combination of pelareorep and atezolizumab achieved a 30% objective response rate in second-line or later squamous cell anal carcinoma (SCAC), more than doubling the current standard of care. The median duration of response was 15.5 months, significantly longer than the 9.5 months for existing treatments. These findings highlight pelareorep’s potential to drive durable tumor control and position Oncolytics for a possible accelerated approval study with the FDA in early 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (ONCY) stock is a Buy with a $5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Oncolytics Biotech stock, see the ONCY Stock Forecast page.

More about Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing pelareorep, an investigational double-stranded RNA immunotherapeutic agent. The company is advancing pelareorep in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors for various cancers, including metastatic pancreatic and breast cancers, and other gastrointestinal tumors. Oncolytics is seeking strategic partnerships to enhance development and commercial impact.

Average Trading Volume: 1,007,179

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $121.5M

For detailed information about ONCY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue