Onco-Innovations’ Inka Health Advances Global Oncology Research with New RWE Framework

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Onco-Innovations Ltd. ( (TSE:ONCO) ) has provided an announcement.

Onco-Innovations’ subsidiary, Inka Health, has published a technical primer on the transportability of real-world evidence (RWE) in the Journal of Clinical Evaluative Research. This publication, co-authored with AstraZeneca Canada, addresses the challenge of adapting medical evidence across borders, which can accelerate regulatory approvals and improve patient access to innovative therapies, especially in rare diseases. The primer outlines principles and statistical techniques for reliable cross-border evidence sharing, which will be integrated into Inka Health’s SynoGraph platform. This advancement supports more precise and evidence-based treatment decisions worldwide, breaking down geographic barriers in oncology research and potentially speeding up the delivery of life-saving treatments.

More about Onco-Innovations Ltd.

Onco-Innovations Limited is a Canadian-based company specializing in oncology research and treatment. The company focuses on the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions, holding an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology targeting solid tumors. Its subsidiary, Inka Health, is an AI-driven analytics company that revolutionizes oncology research and drug development through its proprietary platform, SynoGraph, which leverages AI-powered causal inference to advance precision medicine.

Average Trading Volume: 39,051

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$79.79M

For an in-depth examination of ONCO stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue