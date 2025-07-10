On The Beach Group PLC Announces Change in Shareholder Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On The Beach ( (GB:OTB) ) has provided an update.

On The Beach Group PLC has announced a change in its shareholder structure, as FMR LLC, a major shareholder, has reduced its voting rights from 9.9999% to 8.9951%. This adjustment indicates a downward crossing of the 5% threshold by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, a controlled undertaking of FMR LLC. The change in holdings could impact the company’s governance and influence within the market, potentially affecting stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:OTB) stock is a Buy with a £2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on On The Beach stock, see the GB:OTB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:OTB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:OTB is a Outperform.

The overall stock score is driven by strong technical analysis signals and positive corporate events, indicating management confidence. Financial performance is solid but hampered by revenue decline, and valuation appears stretched, slightly tempering the overall score.

More about On The Beach

On The Beach Group PLC is a UK-based company operating in the travel industry, primarily focusing on providing online travel booking services. The company specializes in offering beach holiday packages, catering to a wide range of customers seeking vacation deals.

Average Trading Volume: 614,048

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £462.4M

