On The Beach Group Executes Share Buyback

On The Beach ( (GB:OTB) ) has issued an update.

On The Beach Group PLC, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 190,083 of its own ordinary shares for cancellation. The highest price paid per share was 210.50 pence, and the lowest was 207.50 pence, with a volume-weighted average price of 209.3933 pence. Following this transaction, the total number of shares in issue is 146,615,344, which represents the total voting rights in the company. This move is part of a strategic effort to manage the company’s capital structure and could potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:OTB) stock is a Hold with a £224.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on On The Beach stock, see the GB:OTB Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:OTB is a Neutral.

On The Beach’s overall stock score is driven by solid financial performance, despite a recent decline in revenue. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, which weighs on the score. Valuation metrics suggest the stock is fairly valued, but not particularly attractive. The absence of earnings call insights and notable corporate events limits additional context.

Average Trading Volume: 860,967

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £308.3M

