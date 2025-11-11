On The Beach Executes Share Buyback, Cancels 175,000 Shares

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On The Beach ( (GB:OTB) ) has shared an announcement.

On The Beach Group PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing and canceling 175,000 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange. This move reduces the total number of shares in circulation to 146,440,344, potentially impacting shareholder voting rights and signaling confidence in the company’s financial health.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:OTB) stock is a Hold with a £224.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:OTB is a Neutral.

On The Beach’s overall stock score is driven by solid financial performance, despite a recent decline in revenue. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, which weighs on the score. Valuation metrics suggest the stock is fairly valued, but not particularly attractive. The absence of earnings call insights and notable corporate events limits additional context.

More about On The Beach

On The Beach Group PLC operates in the travel industry, primarily offering beach holiday packages. The company focuses on providing affordable and convenient travel options to consumers, leveraging online platforms to facilitate bookings and enhance customer experience.

Average Trading Volume: 860,967

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £308.3M

