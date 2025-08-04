OMV Executive Board Member Purchases Company Shares

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

OMV AG ( (DE:OMV) ) just unveiled an announcement.

OMV AG announced a managerial transaction involving Martijn van Koten, a member of the Executive Board, who purchased 300 shares at a price of 44.26 each on the Xetra trading platform. This transaction reflects internal confidence in the company’s market position and could influence stakeholder perceptions positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (DE:OMV) stock is a Buy with a EUR46.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on OMV AG stock, see the DE:OMV Stock Forecast page.

More about OMV AG

OMV Aktiengesellschaft is a leading energy company based in Vienna, Austria, primarily engaged in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and gas. The company is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange and focuses on sustainable energy solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 32.92%

Average Trading Volume: 402,603

Current Market Cap: €14.62B

See more data about OMV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue