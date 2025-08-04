OMV Executive Board Member Acquires Shares, Signaling Confidence

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

OMV AG ( (DE:OMV) ) just unveiled an update.

OMV AG announced a managerial transaction where Martijn van Koten, a member of the Executive Board, purchased 300 shares at a price of 44.300 each on the XETRA exchange. This transaction highlights the executive’s confidence in the company’s future performance and could influence investor sentiment positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (DE:OMV) stock is a Buy with a EUR46.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on OMV AG stock, see the DE:OMV Stock Forecast page.

More about OMV AG

OMV Aktiengesellschaft is a prominent company in the oil and gas industry, primarily engaged in the exploration, production, refining, and marketing of oil and gas. The company operates on a global scale, with a strong focus on sustainable energy solutions and innovation in the energy sector.

YTD Price Performance: 32.92%

Average Trading Volume: 402,603

Current Market Cap: €14.62B

For detailed information about OMV stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

