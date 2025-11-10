OMV AG Exceeds Share Repurchase Threshold

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

OMV AG ( (DE:OMV) ) just unveiled an announcement.

OMV AG has announced that its limited share repurchase program has exceeded the 0.1% threshold of its total share capital, with 373,101 shares repurchased by November 7, 2025. This move, executed through the Vienna Stock Exchange, reflects OMV’s strategic financial management and could impact shareholder value by potentially increasing earnings per share.

More about OMV AG

OMV AG is a leading Austrian company operating in the oil and gas industry. It is primarily engaged in the exploration, production, refining, and marketing of oil and gas products, with a significant focus on the European market.

YTD Price Performance: 41.48%

Average Trading Volume: 333,297

Current Market Cap: €15.57B

