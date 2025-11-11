OMV AG Completes First Phase of Share Repurchase Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

OMV AG ( (DE:OMV) ) has issued an update.

OMV AG has announced the completion of the first interim phase of its limited share repurchase program, purchasing a total of 373,101 shares between November 3 and November 7, 2025. The shares were acquired via the Vienna Stock Exchange, with the program aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure and potentially enhancing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (DE:OMV) stock is a Hold with a EUR48.00 price target.

More about OMV AG

OMV AG is a multinational oil and gas company based in Vienna, Austria. It is engaged in the exploration, production, refining, and marketing of oil and gas, as well as petrochemicals. The company focuses on operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 331,850

Current Market Cap: €15.57B



