OMV AG Announces Change in Major Holdings by BlackRock

OMV AG ( (DE:OMV) ) has shared an update.

OMV AG announced a change in major holdings, with BlackRock, Inc. reducing its total holdings in the company to below 4%. This adjustment in BlackRock’s stake could have implications for OMV’s shareholder structure and market perception, potentially affecting investor confidence and the company’s strategic decisions.

The most recent analyst rating on (DE:OMV) stock is a Hold with a EUR41.50 price target.

More about OMV AG

OMV Aktiengesellschaft is a company based in Vienna, Austria, primarily involved in the oil and gas industry. It engages in the exploration, production, refining, and marketing of oil and gas, with a focus on sustainable energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 447,660

Current Market Cap: €15.02B

