Omnia Metals Group Ltd Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Omnia Metals Group Ltd ( (AU:OM1) ) has shared an announcement.

Omnia Metals Group Ltd announced a proposed issue of securities, including 72,666,930 options expiring in March 2028 and 79,000,000 ordinary fully paid shares, with the issue date set for October 29, 2025. This move is aimed at raising capital to support the company’s operations and strategic initiatives, potentially strengthening its financial position and market competitiveness.

More about Omnia Metals Group Ltd

Omnia Metals Group Ltd operates in the metals industry, focusing on the production and distribution of various metal products. The company is involved in the exploration and development of metal resources, aiming to enhance its market presence and cater to the growing demand for metals.

Average Trading Volume: 2,135,804

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

