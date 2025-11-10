Omni-Lite Industries Achieves Revenue Growth and Record Backlog in Q3 Fiscal 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
An announcement from Omni-Lite Canada ( (TSE:OML) ) is now available.
Omni-Lite Industries reported a significant increase in revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, reaching US$4.0 million, driven by growth in its fasteners business and a return to normal levels in its electronics segment. The company’s financial health improved with a cash balance of US$3.0 million and no debt, alongside a record backlog of US$7.1 million. The company anticipates further growth from its newly acquired eComp business and expects favorable pricing from a renegotiated contract for jet engine components.
More about Omni-Lite Canada
Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing high-performance components for aerospace, military, and sports sectors. The company is known for its advanced materials and precision manufacturing capabilities, catering to a diverse market with a strong emphasis on fasteners and electronic components.
Average Trading Volume: 16,954
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: C$27.24M
