Omega Oil & Gas Plans New Share Issuance

Omega Oil & Gas Limited (AU:OMA) has released an update.

Omega Oil & Gas Limited has announced a new securities issuance proposal, with plans to issue a maximum of 17,518,508 ordinary fully paid shares. The proposed issue date is set for November 15, 2024, pending approval from the ASX and fulfillment of listing rules. This move could potentially interest investors looking for new opportunities in the energy sector.

For further insights into AU:OMA stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.