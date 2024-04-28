OM Holdings Ltd. Upholds Governance Standards

OM Holdings Ltd. (AU:OMH) has released an update.

OM Holdings Ltd. has fully complied with the ASX Corporate Governance Council recommendations for the year ended 31 December 2023, as detailed in their Corporate Governance Statement. The statement, which outlines the company’s governance practices and board responsibilities, is available on their website and pages 90-107 of their annual report. The board-approved document is current as of 23 April 2024.

