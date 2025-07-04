Olympio Metals Limited Announces New Securities Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CropLogic Ltd. ( (AU:OLY) ) has shared an update.

Olympio Metals Limited has announced a new issuance of 15,000,000 ordinary fully paid securities, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code OLY. This move is part of previously announced transactions and marks a significant step in the company’s financial strategy, potentially impacting its market presence and shareholder value.

More about CropLogic Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 272,870

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$10.57M

