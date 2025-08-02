Olympic Steel Reports Resilient Q2 2025 Performance

Olympic Steel ( (ZEUS) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Olympic Steel presented to its investors.

Olympic Steel is a prominent U.S. metals service center specializing in the sale and processing of various steel and aluminum products, with operations spanning 54 facilities across the country. In its latest earnings report, Olympic Steel announced a sequential increase in Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2025, despite facing macroeconomic challenges and industry-specific headwinds. The company reported a net income of $5.2 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, which marks a decrease from the $7.7 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, recorded in the same quarter of the previous year. Sales also saw a decline, totaling $496 million compared to $526 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Key financial metrics from the report indicate a slight decrease in Adjusted EBITDA, which stood at $20.3 million, down from $21.3 million in the previous year. The company’s strategic focus on operational efficiency and resilience has contributed to positive EBITDA across all segments, even as market demand for metals declined. Olympic Steel continues to leverage its strong balance sheet, with over $300 million in borrowing availability, to invest in growth initiatives, including new processing and automation equipment, which is expected to enhance sales growth and productivity.

The company remains committed to its acquisition strategy, seeking opportunities to complement its existing business. Olympic Steel’s management expressed optimism about the positive trend in stainless and aluminum pricing following recent tariff announcements, and noted an increase in inquiries for outsourced fabrication work. The company has also maintained its tradition of paying regular quarterly dividends, with the latest dividend set at $0.16 per share.

Looking ahead, Olympic Steel is poised to navigate the uncertain market conditions with confidence, driven by its strategic investments in core processing and distribution, as well as potential accretive acquisitions. The management remains optimistic about the company’s ability to sustain growth and profitability in the evolving metals market landscape.

