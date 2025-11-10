Olive Resource Capital Reports Strong Portfolio Growth Amid Market Volatility

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Olive Resource Capital Inc. ( (TSE:OC) ) just unveiled an update.
Olive Resource Capital Inc. reported a significant increase in its investment portfolio value, rising from $6.4 million at the end of 2024 to $13.5 million by October 2025. This growth is largely attributed to the appreciation of stock prices in its investments, particularly in precious and base metals sectors. Despite a volatile market in October, Olive’s diversified portfolio allowed it to withstand fluctuations, with a minor overall decline of 4.9%. The company remains optimistic about future opportunities, especially in the commodity sector, as it approaches a historically strong performance period.
More about Olive Resource Capital Inc.
Olive Resource Capital Inc. is a resource-focused merchant bank and investment company with a portfolio of publicly listed and private securities. The company’s assets primarily consist of investments in natural resource companies at various stages of development.
Average Trading Volume: 153,795
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: C$6.69M
For a thorough assessment of OC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.