Olive Resource Capital Reports Strong Portfolio Growth Amid Market Volatility

Olive Resource Capital Inc. ( (TSE:OC) ) just unveiled an update.

Olive Resource Capital Inc. reported a significant increase in its investment portfolio value, rising from $6.4 million at the end of 2024 to $13.5 million by October 2025. This growth is largely attributed to the appreciation of stock prices in its investments, particularly in precious and base metals sectors. Despite a volatile market in October, Olive’s diversified portfolio allowed it to withstand fluctuations, with a minor overall decline of 4.9%. The company remains optimistic about future opportunities, especially in the commodity sector, as it approaches a historically strong performance period.

More about Olive Resource Capital Inc.

Olive Resource Capital Inc. is a resource-focused merchant bank and investment company with a portfolio of publicly listed and private securities. The company’s assets primarily consist of investments in natural resource companies at various stages of development.

Average Trading Volume: 153,795

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$6.69M

