Olin Corporation Reports Q3 2025 Earnings Turnaround

Olin Corporation is a vertically integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products, including chlorine and caustic soda, and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition under the Winchester brand. The company operates primarily in the chemical manufacturing and ammunition sectors, with a focus on chlor alkali products and vinyls, epoxies, and ammunition production.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Olin Corporation reported a net income of $42.8 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, marking a significant turnaround from a net loss in the same period last year. The company achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $222.4 million, driven by a pretax benefit from clean hydrogen production tax credits and improved sales across its segments.

Key financial highlights include a 7.8% increase in sales to $1,713.2 million compared to the previous year, with the Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment showing strong performance. However, the Winchester segment faced challenges due to lower commercial ammunition sales and increased raw material costs, resulting in a decrease in segment earnings. The Epoxy segment also reported a reduced loss, benefiting from higher volumes despite ongoing market headwinds.

Looking ahead, Olin Corporation anticipates a challenging fourth quarter, traditionally the weakest seasonal period for its businesses. The company expects adjusted EBITDA to range between $110 million and $130 million, factoring in planned inventory reductions. Olin remains committed to its strategic priorities, including cost reduction and cash generation, as it navigates a prolonged industry downturn.

