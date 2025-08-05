Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA Issues NOK 300 Million Bond

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA ( (GB:0FHP) ).

Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA has issued a NOK 300 million senior unsecured bond, maturing in August 2031, with a price set at a spread of 3 months NIBOR + 0.97% per annum. This issuance increases the outstanding volume to NOK 2,000 million, with SEB acting as the manager for the transaction, potentially enhancing the company’s financial flexibility and market presence.

Average Trading Volume: 24,047

Current Market Cap: NOK30.14B

