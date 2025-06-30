Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA Issues New Bond

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA ( (GB:0FHP) ) just unveiled an update.

Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA has issued a NOK 200 million 10-year senior unsecured bond with a 4.916% coupon rate, arranged by Nordea, and plans to list it on the Oslo Stock Exchange. This move reflects the company’s strategic financial management and could enhance its market position by leveraging favorable credit ratings.

YTD Price Performance: 26.96%

Average Trading Volume: 20,701

Current Market Cap: NOK28.41B

