OKYO Pharma to Present at BIO-Europe 2025 Highlighting Urcosimod Progress

OKYO Pharma Limited Sponsored ADR ( (OKYO) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 29, 2025, OKYO Pharma announced that its CEO, Dr. Gary S. Jacob, will present at the 33rd Annual BIO-Europe partnering conference in Vienna, Austria, scheduled for November 3-5, 2025. The presentation will highlight OKYO’s lead investigational candidate, urcosimod, and provide updates on its recently completed Phase 2 clinical trial for neuropathic corneal pain. This event represents a significant opportunity for OKYO to engage with global leaders and potential collaborators, potentially enhancing its industry positioning and accelerating the clinical development of urcosimod.

Spark’s Take on OKYO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OKYO is a Underperform.

OKYO Pharma Limited’s stock is primarily affected by its significant financial challenges, including no revenue generation and negative equity. Technical analysis provides a neutral to slightly bearish outlook, while traditional valuation metrics are not applicable, reflecting typical biotech industry characteristics.

More about OKYO Pharma Limited Sponsored ADR

OKYO Pharma Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for neuropathic corneal pain and dry eye disease. The company is dedicated to discovering and developing novel molecules to address ocular diseases, with its shares listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market.

Average Trading Volume: 149,852

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $95.91M

