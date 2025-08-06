Okumura Corporation Reports Valuation Losses and Updates Shareholder Return Policy

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Okumura ( (JP:1833) ) has issued an update.

Okumura Corporation has reported non-operating expenses due to valuation losses on forward exchange contracts in its quarterly financial results for the period ending June 30, 2025. This financial adjustment follows an incident at its subsidiary, Ishikari Bio Energy Godo Kaisha, which led to the suspension of hedge accounting. Additionally, the company has outlined a shareholder return policy for 2025-2027, excluding one-off special factors from its payout ratio calculations.

More about Okumura

Okumura Corporation operates in the construction industry, providing a range of services and products with a focus on infrastructure development and building projects. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is known for its strategic market positioning in Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 74,659

Current Market Cap: Yen168.7B

See more insights into 1833 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue