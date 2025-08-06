Okumura Corporation Reports Strong Q1 Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Okumura ( (JP:1833) ) has shared an announcement.

Okumura Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, showing a notable improvement in profitability. The company achieved a 5.1% increase in net sales to ¥69,792 million, with a significant rise in ordinary profit by 245.8% to ¥3,983 million, reflecting a strong recovery compared to the previous year. The company’s financial position remains stable with a capital adequacy ratio of 46.2%. The forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, anticipates slight growth in net sales and a substantial increase in profits, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders.

More about Okumura

Okumura Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the construction industry. It primarily focuses on providing construction services and related operations, with a market focus on infrastructure and building projects.

Average Trading Volume: 74,659

Current Market Cap: Yen168.7B

See more data about 1833 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue