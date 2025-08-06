Okumura Corporation Reports Strong Q1 Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Okumura ( (JP:1833) ) has shared an announcement.
Okumura Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, showing a notable improvement in profitability. The company achieved a 5.1% increase in net sales to ¥69,792 million, with a significant rise in ordinary profit by 245.8% to ¥3,983 million, reflecting a strong recovery compared to the previous year. The company’s financial position remains stable with a capital adequacy ratio of 46.2%. The forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, anticipates slight growth in net sales and a substantial increase in profits, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders.
More about Okumura
Okumura Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the construction industry. It primarily focuses on providing construction services and related operations, with a market focus on infrastructure and building projects.
Average Trading Volume: 74,659
Current Market Cap: Yen168.7B
