Okumura Corporation Announces Disposal of Treasury Shares for Stock Compensation

An announcement from Okumura ( (JP:1833) ) is now available.

Okumura Corporation has announced a resolution by its Board of Directors to dispose of treasury shares as restricted stock compensation. This move aims to incentivize directors and executive officers to enhance corporate value and align their interests with shareholders. The disposal involves 21,805 shares at a price of ¥4,400 per share, totaling ¥95,942,000, and is part of a broader plan approved in 2022 to provide up to ¥60 million annually in restricted stock to eligible directors.

Okumura Corporation operates in the construction industry, focusing on providing construction services and related solutions. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market under the securities code 1833.

Average Trading Volume: 79,950

Current Market Cap: Yen162B

