Okuma Corp. Reports Decline in Q2 2025 Financials but Projects Growth Ahead

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Okuma Corp. ( (JP:6103) ) has provided an announcement.
Okuma Corporation reported a decline in its financial performance for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with net sales decreasing by 1.5% and operating profit dropping significantly by 47.8% compared to the previous year. Despite these challenges, the company maintains a stable financial position with a capital adequacy ratio of 76.3% and has forecasted an increase in net sales and profits for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating a positive outlook for future growth.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6103) stock is a Hold with a Yen6600.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Okuma Corp. stock, see the JP:6103 Stock Forecast page.
More about Okuma Corp.
Okuma Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, primarily involved in manufacturing and providing products and services in the industrial sector.
Average Trading Volume: 284,637
Current Market Cap: Yen271.8B
Learn more about 6103 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.