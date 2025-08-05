Okuma Corp. Reports Decline in Q2 2025 Financials but Projects Growth Ahead

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Okuma Corp. ( (JP:6103) ) has provided an announcement.

Okuma Corporation reported a decline in its financial performance for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with net sales decreasing by 1.5% and operating profit dropping significantly by 47.8% compared to the previous year. Despite these challenges, the company maintains a stable financial position with a capital adequacy ratio of 76.3% and has forecasted an increase in net sales and profits for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating a positive outlook for future growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6103) stock is a Hold with a Yen6600.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Okuma Corp. stock, see the JP:6103 Stock Forecast page.

More about Okuma Corp.

Okuma Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, primarily involved in manufacturing and providing products and services in the industrial sector.

Average Trading Volume: 284,637

Current Market Cap: Yen271.8B

Learn more about 6103 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue