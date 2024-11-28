Okapi Resources Updates on Director’s Stock Interests

Okapi Resources Ltd. (AU:GUE) has released an update.

Okapi Resources Ltd. announced a change in director Matthew Keane’s interest, as he acquired 2 million performance rights through an employee share trust. This acquisition follows shareholder approval at the company’s Annual General Meeting and reflects the company’s strategic alignment with its leadership. Such changes can influence investor perception and market dynamics.

