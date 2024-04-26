Okapi Resources Secures Funds for Uranium Projects

Okapi Resources Ltd. (AU:GUE) has released an update.

Okapi Resources Ltd. has announced the successful raising of A$6.15 million through an oversubscribed placement, with key institutional investors supporting their North American uranium projects. The funds will advance drilling programs and a Scoping Study at the Tallahassee and Maybell Uranium Projects, aiming to enrich the company’s high-grade asset portfolio. Drilling, expected to begin in early May 2024, will refine historical data and contribute to a comprehensive Scoping Study slated for completion in the third quarter of 2024.

For further insights into AU:GUE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.