Okapi Resources Expands North American Uranium Portfolio with New Acquisition

Okapi Resources Ltd. has announced a joint venture with Snow Lake to acquire the Pine Ridge Uranium Project in Wyoming, marking a significant step in its strategy to expand its uranium operations in North America. This acquisition is expected to enhance Okapi’s positioning in the uranium market, potentially impacting its operational capabilities and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

Okapi Resources Ltd. is involved in the mining industry, focusing on uranium exploration and development. The company is establishing a North American uranium growth platform and is involved in projects such as the Pine Ridge Uranium Project and the Tallahassee Uranium Project.

YTD Price Performance: 18.33%

Average Trading Volume: 538,386

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$20.93M

