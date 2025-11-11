Okamura Foods Expands with New Hong Kong Subsidiary

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Okamura Foods Co. Ltd. ( (JP:2938) ) has provided an update.

Okamura Foods Co., Ltd. has established a wholly-owned subsidiary in Hong Kong, named OKAMURA TRADING (HONG KONG) COMPANY LIMITED, as part of its strategic expansion. The new subsidiary, which was officially established on November 10, 2025, is expected to have an immaterial impact on the company’s consolidated results for the fiscal year ending June 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2938) stock is a Hold with a Yen1296.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Okamura Foods Co. Ltd. stock, see the JP:2938 Stock Forecast page.

More about Okamura Foods Co. Ltd.

Okamura Foods Co., Ltd. operates in the food industry and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company focuses on the sale of commercial goods and has recently expanded its market presence by establishing a subsidiary in Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 103,855

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen60.02B

Find detailed analytics on 2938 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue