Ohashi Technica to Cancel Treasury Shares for Enhanced Efficiency

Ohashi Technica Inc. ( (JP:7628) ) has issued an update.

Ohashi Technica, Inc. has announced a decision made by its Board of Directors to cancel 300,000 of its treasury shares, representing 2.27% of the total shares issued before the cancellation. This move is aimed at increasing shareholder returns and enhancing capital efficiency, with the cancellation scheduled for November 28, 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7628) stock is a Hold with a Yen2273.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ohashi Technica Inc. stock, see the JP:7628 Stock Forecast page.

More about Ohashi Technica Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 14,851

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen25.91B

Learn more about 7628 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

