Ohashi Technica Reports Mixed Financial Results with Profit Surge

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Ohashi Technica Inc. ( (JP:7628) ) has provided an announcement.

Ohashi Technica Inc. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, showing a slight decrease in net sales by 1.8% compared to the previous year. Despite this, the company experienced significant growth in profit attributable to owners of the parent, which increased by 100.4%, indicating improved operational efficiency and profitability. The company plans a stock split effective January 1, 2026, which may impact shareholder value and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7628) stock is a Hold with a Yen2273.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ohashi Technica Inc. stock, see the JP:7628 Stock Forecast page.

More about Ohashi Technica Inc.

Ohashi Technica Inc. operates in the manufacturing industry, primarily focusing on producing and distributing automotive components. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its commitment to innovation and quality in its product offerings.

Average Trading Volume: 14,851

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen25.91B

For an in-depth examination of 7628 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue