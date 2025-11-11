Ohashi Technica Announces Stock Split and Dividend Adjustment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Ohashi Technica Inc. ( (JP:7628) ) has issued an announcement.

Ohashi Technica, Inc. announced a stock split to improve share liquidity and expand its investor base, doubling the number of issued shares. The company also revised its dividend forecasts to align with the stock split, maintaining the overall dividend value per share. Additionally, the shareholder benefit program remains unchanged, ensuring eligibility for rice gift certificates for shareholders holding the minimum trading unit post-split.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7628) stock is a Hold with a Yen2273.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ohashi Technica Inc. stock, see the JP:7628 Stock Forecast page.

More about Ohashi Technica Inc.

Ohashi Technica, Inc. operates in the manufacturing industry and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market. The company focuses on enhancing shareholder value through strategic financial maneuvers.

Average Trading Volume: 14,851

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen25.91B

See more data about 7628 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue