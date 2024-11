OFX Group Ltd. (AU:OFX) has released an update.

OFX Group Ltd. has announced a change in director Patricia Cross’s financial interests, with an acquisition of 37,077 ordinary shares valued at $50,213.38, bringing her total to 187,077 shares. This transaction was conducted through an on-market trade via Netwealth Investments Limited, acting as custodian for the Crossakiel Superannuation Fund.

For further insights into AU:OFX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.