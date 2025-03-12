OFX Group Ltd. Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

OFX Group Ltd. ( (AU:OFX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

OFX Group Ltd. has announced an update regarding its ongoing share buy-back program, with a total of 17,211,019 ordinary fully paid securities bought back before the previous day and an additional 171,454 securities acquired on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of OFX’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value, reflecting the company’s commitment to optimizing its financial operations and market presence.

OFX Group Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering foreign exchange and international payment services. The company focuses on providing efficient and secure currency transfer solutions for individuals and businesses, positioning itself as a key player in the global money transfer market.

