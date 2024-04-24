Odyssey Gold Halts 600K Performance Rights

Odyssey Gold Limited (AU:ODY) has released an update.

Odyssey Gold Limited has announced the cessation of 600,000 performance rights due to unmet conditions, as detailed in their latest securities update dated April 24, 2024. The terminated securities were contingent upon certain criteria which were not satisfied, leading to their lapse. This development could be of interest to shareholders and potential investors tracking the company’s financial maneuvers.

