Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has notified Gooch & Housego PLC of a significant increase in their holdings, now possessing 12.60% of the company’s voting rights as of August 21, 2024. This change from the previous notification indicates a 1.5% rise in their stake, reflecting a heightened interest in the optical components firm by the London-based investment trust.

