Arabella Cecil, through Evenlode Partners Ltd and serving as a Non-executive Director, has acquired 3,016 Ordinary 1p shares of Odyssean Investment Trust PLC at 168.2050 pence per share. The transaction, which took place on the London Stock Exchange, was publicly disclosed as an initial notification on 09 October 2024.

