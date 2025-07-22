Odfjell Drilling Grants Share Options to Board Chair

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Odfjell Drilling Ltd. ( (DE:OD3) ) has provided an update.

Odfjell Drilling Ltd has announced the granting of 250,000 share options to Simen Lieungh, the Chair of the Board, as part of a long-term incentive plan. This plan aims to align the interests of the company, its subsidiaries, and shareholders with those of its officers, enhancing their personal investment in the company’s success.

Average Trading Volume: 294,821

Current Market Cap: NOK17.07B

