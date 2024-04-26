OD6 Metals Ltd. Raises Funds for REE Projects

OD6 Metals Ltd. (AU:OD6) has released an update.

OD6 Metals Ltd. has successfully raised $292,000 through its Share Purchase Plan (SPP), issuing 4,112,667 new shares at $0.071 each, which will start trading on May 2, 2024. The company is engaged in exploring and developing rare earth element (REE) deposits at its projects in Western Australia, with positive metallurgical testing outcomes enhancing its prospects in the critical minerals sector. The capital raised is a step towards advancing its exploration and development goals in the burgeoning REE market, crucial for advanced electronics and clean energy solutions.

