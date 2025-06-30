Ocumension Therapeutics Announces Board Composition and Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Ocumension Therapeutics ( (HK:1477) ) just unveiled an update.

Ocumension Therapeutics has announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles of each member, highlighting the leadership structure and committee memberships. This announcement provides clarity on the governance of the company, which is crucial for stakeholders to understand the decision-making framework and oversight within the organization.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1477) stock is a Buy with a HK$7.29 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ocumension Therapeutics stock, see the HK:1477 Stock Forecast page.

More about Ocumension Therapeutics

Ocumension Therapeutics is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the pharmaceutical industry with a focus on developing and commercializing ophthalmic products.

Average Trading Volume: 7,170,339

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$8.57B

For a thorough assessment of 1477 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue