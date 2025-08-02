Ocugen Reports Progress in Gene Therapy Trials

Ocugen Inc ( (OCGN) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ocugen Inc presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company specializing in gene therapies for blindness diseases, leveraging a unique modifier gene therapy platform to address complex diseases potentially caused by imbalances in multiple gene networks. In its latest earnings report, Ocugen highlighted progress in its clinical trials and strategic business developments, including a reverse merger with OrthoCellix and a licensing agreement for exclusive Korean rights to OCU400. Key financial metrics revealed a net loss of $0.05 per share for the second quarter of 2025, with total operating expenses of $15.2 million. The company continues to advance its late-stage clinical trials, aiming for multiple Biologics License Application filings over the next three years. Looking ahead, Ocugen remains focused on expanding its gene therapy platform and strategic partnerships to deliver innovative treatments for blindness diseases globally.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue