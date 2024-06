Fintel PLC (GB:FNTL) has released an update.

Octopus Investments Limited has increased its stake in Fintel PLC, reaching a 7.24% voting rights share on June 20, 2024. The change, involving an acquisition of voting rights, signifies a notable shift from the previous notification, with Octopus Investments now holding 7,519,889 voting rights in the UK-based issuer.

