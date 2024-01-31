OceanTech Acquisitions I Announces Trust Deposit Extension

OceanTech I (OTEC) has released an update.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. announced the deposit of $30,000 into its trust account, enabling a one-month extension for completing its initial business combination, now moved from February 2, 2024, to March 2, 2024. This extension is the ninth out of a potential twelve, as allowed by the company’s governing documents.

